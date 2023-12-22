Leeds United are putting the final touches on their preparations for Saturday's crunch meeting with Ipswich Town at Elland Road . It is third v second in West Yorkshire as the festive action gets underway for the Whites, who are looking to reduce the 10-point gap between themselves and Kieran McKenna's side.

It could prove to be a big few days in the automatic promotion race with Ipswich facing Leicester City on Boxing Day at 7.45pm while Leeds make the trip to Preston in the 12.30pm kick off. Ahead of Saturday's contest, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both clubs. Only five players are set to miss out from both sides with Leeds welcoming Ian Poveda back from international duty while Junior Firpo is also back in contention after an injury.