How Leeds United owners 49ers’ stunning net worth ranks vs Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & 30 other rivals

Leeds United may be fighting in the Championship for now, but there's no doubt the club's stature is one of the biggest in the country.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Dec 2023, 19:49 GMT

For many Leeds United supporters, the one thing at the top of their lists this Christmas is likely something that can't be unwrapped under the tree next week - promotion back to the Premier League.

That is the clear goal at Elland Road this season and fans, who have enjoyed the taste of top-flight action in recent years, will be wanting nothing more than a bounce back to the big time.

Leeds United is certainly a club with the stature to compete with the biggest of sides in the top flight thanks to its illustrious history. Ahead of the January transfer window, the YEP looks at Leeds United's owners' reported net worth compared to every Premier League club, as well as some of the Whites' biggest Championship rivals.

No reported net worth.

1. Huddersfield Town - Kevin Nagle

No reported net worth. Photo: Getty Images

No reported net worth.

2. Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited

No reported net worth. Photo: Getty Images

No reported net worth.

3. Burnley - Alan Pace

No reported net worth.

Reported net worth - £24.94m

4. Norwich City - Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones, Mark Attanasio

Reported net worth - £24.94m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £83.13m

5. Hull City - Acun Medya

Reported net worth - £83.13m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £99.76m

6. Watford - Gino Pozzo

Reported net worth - £99.76m Photo: Getty Images

