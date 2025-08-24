It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United and there could be further additions to Daniel Farke’s squad during the next week.

We are now in the final eight days of a transfer window that has brought several eye-catching additions to the Whites ranks as the Elland Road hierarchy have provided a near £100 million outlay to land deals for the likes of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, AC Milan’s versatile forward Noah Okafor and Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

However, there were also a number of departures from the Whites ranks in the aftermath of last season’s dramatic Championship title win and the subsequent return to the top flight as the likes of Junior Firpo, Max Wober and Mateo Joseph secured moves elsewhere - but how have they fared during the opening month of the new season?

1 . Rasmus Kristensen - Eintracht Frankfurt (permanent) The Danish defender joined the Bundesliga club on a permanent deal after an option in a loan agreement was triggered this summer. Kristensen has made two appearances so far this season as his side followed up a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win against FC Engers with a 4-1 home win over Werder Bremen. Kristensen featured for the entire 90 minutes in both games.

2 . Charlie Crew - Doncaster Rovers (loan) The Whites academy product joined the League One newcomers on a season-long loan and he has made three appearances so far this season - but remained as an unused substitute in Saturday's win at Port Vale.

3 . Junior Firpo - Real Betis (after release) The popular full-back returned to former club Real Betis after his Whites contract came to an end this summer. After remaining on the bench in a 1-1 draw with Elche, Firpo made the first appearance of his latest spell with the club in a 1-0 win against Alaves on Friday.

4 . Max Wober - Werder Bremen (loan) The Austria international is spending the season with the Bundesliga club and he has made just one appearance in a DFB-Pokal defeat against Armenia Bielefeld. A hamstring injury ruled the defender out of a league defeat against Rasmus Kristensen's Eintracht Frankfurt.

5 . Mateo Joseph - Real Mallorca (loan) The Spain Under-21 international got his wish when he returned to his home country with season-long loan move to Mallorca. He has made two appearances so far as his side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona before battling to a 1-1 home draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday.