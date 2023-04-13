News you can trust since 1890
21 brilliant Leeds United retro fan photos including black and white 60s & 70s classics and partying in Monaco

It’s been quite the ride for Leeds United fans over the past 40 years but, as these photos show, it’s been a thrilling rollercoaster for Whites fans.

By Ben McKenna, Toby Bryant
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

For the new era of Leeds United fans, the return to Premier League football in 2020 will have marked a new high in their time following the Whites. The younger generation will no doubt still be drinking in every moment of life in the top flight, even if the club continues to grapple with a relegation battle.

Rewind 30 or 40 years and Leeds United fans were enjoying magical nights following their side in Europe while standing-only terraces at Elland Road produced a deafening wall of sound. Looking back at the glory years, the Yorkshire Evening Post casts an eye over 21 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans following their club home and away.

We've got queues to get into Elland Road during the 80s and stirring photos of the crowd cheering on their side. Away from Yorkshire, see fans fire up the pyrotechnics for Tony Yeboah after his hat-trick heroics in Monaco and Whites fans in the Olympiastadion in 2000. Can you spot yourself or any Leeds-loving friends in the crowds?

A long snaking queue of patient Leeds United fans all hoping to bag tickets to see the Whites play in 1984.

A long snaking queue of patient Leeds United fans all hoping to bag tickets to see the Whites play in 1984.

A young fan waits at the barrier in the hopes of meeting his hero, Norman Hunter.

A young fan waits at the barrier in the hopes of meeting his hero, Norman Hunter.

Queueing fans hopeful of attending the Whites’ play-off final entertain themselves with a football in 2008.

Queueing fans hopeful of attending the Whites’ play-off final entertain themselves with a football in 2008.

A young fan’s emotional encounter with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in April 2019.

A young fan’s emotional encounter with Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa in April 2019.

