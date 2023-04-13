It’s been quite the ride for Leeds United fans over the past 40 years but, as these photos show, it’s been a thrilling rollercoaster for Whites fans.

For the new era of Leeds United fans, the return to Premier League football in 2020 will have marked a new high in their time following the Whites. The younger generation will no doubt still be drinking in every moment of life in the top flight, even if the club continues to grapple with a relegation battle .

Rewind 30 or 40 years and Leeds United fans were enjoying magical nights following their side in Europe while standing-only terraces at Elland Road produced a deafening wall of sound. Looking back at the glory years, the Yorkshire Evening Post casts an eye over 21 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans following their club home and away.

We've got queues to get into Elland Road during the 80s and stirring photos of the crowd cheering on their side. Away from Yorkshire, see fans fire up the pyrotechnics for Tony Yeboah after his hat-trick heroics in Monaco and Whites fans in the Olympiastadion in 2000. Can you spot yourself or any Leeds-loving friends in the crowds?

