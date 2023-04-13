The Whites’ Austrian centre-back has impressed since joining Leeds in the January transfer window. While his arrival was seen, by some at the time, as an extension of former head coach Jesse Marsch’s influence on player recruitment, the 25-year-old has acclimatised to Premier League life with aplomb, despite the American’s departure a month into Wober’s time at Elland Road.

It was expected he would challenge for the role of left-back alongside Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk but Wober has almost exclusively featured as a left-sided centre-back, swiftly moving ahead of Struijk and club captain Liam Cooper in the pecking order for that position.

Therefore, Wober’s injury whilst away on international duty last month came as a blow, even though it was revealed by the player himself the hamstring issue he suffered was only a ‘small’ problem.

Leeds United's Maximilian Wober and team-mates warm up before the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday February 12, 2023. (Picture credit: PA/Danny Lawson)

The 25-year-old has missed Leeds’ last three games, two of which the Whites have lost by a considerable margin. Defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace have been especially damaging to United’s goal difference which up until last weekend had not been as severe as their relegation rivals.

During Wober’s absence, Leeds have conceded ten times across three Premier League matches, two-thirds of the entire total conceded since Javi Gracia’s arrival as head coach just under two months ago.

In addition, Leeds’ Expected Goals Against (xGA) also reflects a fall in defensive performance under Gracia since Wober’s spell in the treatment room began.

- 7.86 xGA without Wober (three Premier League matches) – 2.62 xGA per game

- 6.66 xGA with Wober (three Premier League matches) – 1.67 xGA per game

Fortunately, Wober’s particular hamstring issue is not as serious as Tyler Adams’ which required surgery and is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Austrian is expected back in the coming days and weeks but for Leeds it is almost certainly a case of needing the 25-year-old to immediately shore up a defence which has, in recent games at least, appeared a little more unsteady without his presence.

