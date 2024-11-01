Leeds United cut ties with their academy graduate this past summer

Former Leeds United player Lee Sharpe believes a loan return for Archie Gray in January would ‘benefit’ all parties involved. The youngster was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in the last transfer window after his impressive breakthrough into senior football.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side to date, four of which have come in the league. The versatile teenager isn’t guaranteed a starting place under Ange Postecoglou though. Leeds sold the 18-year-old this past summer after he helped them reach the play-off final last season. However, they missed out on promotion after losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley.

Sharpe has said a reunion with the Whites would suit everybody this winter: “Archie’s still a young lad and I think he's at great club in Tottenham with a great manager in Ange Postecoglou. It’s going to take time for him to establish himself in that team and, I don’t think Tottenham or Ange want to put him under that kind of pressure too soon.

“Archie Gray has got unbelievable ability. His football knowledge and football brain is incredible, and I think he'll be a huge success, but he's just a young lad at the moment and I think Tottenham have a development plan for him rather than just throwing him in the deep end.”

He added: “I think it would be unbelievable if Leeds could take Archie on loan in the second half of the season. It would be one of those deals that suits everyone. Archie would be playing regular football at a very high standard in an environment that he has flourished in before, he would get better and would go back to Tottenham a better player. It would be great for Leeds because he’s such a quality, versatile player. It’s a loan that would benefit all parties.”

Gray rose up through the ranks at Leeds and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He made his first-team debut in August 2023 in a league clash against Cardiff City. The prospect didn’t look back after that and went on to play 52 matches for Daniel Farke’s men last term. He played in a couple of different positions in right full-back and central midfield.

Spurs handed him a long-term deal running until 2030 after they forked out around £40million and he was given the number 14 shirt. He said at the time: “When Spurs came and I had the opportunity to play in the Champions League eventually and Europa League this year I couldn't really say no.

"I know so many players that are here, not so much the first team but the young lads and another thing is that it's a massive project under Ange and it's something that I want to be a part of. I'm not going to lie to you, I'm a massive Celtic fan so I love him and my whole family loves him. He's also a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I've still got loads to learn because I'm only 18 so it's really important."