Former Leeds United boss has received 'numerous offers' to return to management
The veteran manager has discussed his next move following his departure from a Championship club earlier this season.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has admitted he would be open to a return to the dugout and has received job offers over the last month.
The 74-year-old has enjoyed a colourful career in management that began with non-league club Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and took him all of the way to the Premier League with the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.
Warnock took charge of Leeds in February 2012 and secured a mid-table finish before the end of the season before overseeing a hectic summer in the transfer market as the likes of Paddy Kenny, Ross Barkley, Stephen Warnock and Lee Peltier all moved to Elland Road.
A poor run of form during the second half of the season brought an end to Warnock's reign but he remained a constant presence on a Championship touchline after spending time in charge of the likes of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough over the last decade.
Warnock has been without a club since leaving Huddersfield Town in September but would be ready to return to management in the near future and admitted he would consider a move north of the border if the right offer came in.
He told the Hibs Observer: “I am disappointed I’ve not been up in Scotland, because I love it.
“We've got a place in Dunoon, and I love coming up. I’ve had a few job offers down here these past few weeks, but I don’t want to do anything until after Christmas, maybe February. I love a challenge, you know those ones where someone says ‘it’s an impossible job’ or ‘they’re going to get relegated?’ – I love that, a backs-to-the-wall type thing.
“The kids are doing me a holiday in December when I’m 75, so I thought: ‘I’ll have a relax over Christmas, instead of being in a hotel room somewhere!’ You do get p****d off a bit [with management]. I suppose, not so much when you’re in it, because the adrenaline’s going, but when you’re on the outside looking in, you end up wondering: ‘How many hotels have I been in?’ 40-odd years of being a manager!"