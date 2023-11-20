Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto withdrew from Italy Under-21's 7-0 victory over San Marino with a suspected hamstring injury as the club wait on a fitness update from Azzurri doctors.

Italy face the Republic of Ireland's Under-21 side in European Championship qualifying on Tuesday evening, a game which pits the two Group A sides separated by a single point against each other in Cork.

Gnonto's involvement in that fixture would be telling and a considerable boost to Daniel Farke, Rob Price and his medical team at Leeds who watched as the 20-year-old left the field in Serravalle last week clutching the back of his thigh.

It is unclear at this stage whether Gnonto has travelled with the rest of the Italy U21 squad to Ireland, although if he has, that suggests the hamstring issue is not as severe as first feared. Returning to Thorp Arch prematurely for treatment would indicate Gnonto is, however, set for a spell on the sidelines.

Should the Italian be named in Carmine Nunziata's matchday squad for the match, that should allay any fears the Leeds attacker has suffered troubling damage.

Gnonto missed four weeks following an ankle injury and subsequent surgery earlier this season and has found starts hard to come by since returning to domestic action. Crysencio Summerville and Dan James' form has meant Farke has decided not to tinker with his starting line-up too often.

Last week's international against San Marino, in which Gnonto scored twice and won a penalty, was only his second start for club or country since hobbling off against Hull City with the aforementioned ankle problem in September.