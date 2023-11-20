Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is understood to have escaped injury whilst on international duty with Italy's Under-21 side after hobbling off in the 7-0 win over San Marino last week.

The 20-year-old scored twice and won a penalty whilst wearing the armband in Gli Azzurrini's 7-0 triumph but was substituted during the second half after pulling up with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

The YEP understands Leeds' exciting young forward has remained with the Italy U21 squad ahead of Tuesday's European Championship qualifier with the Republic of Ireland, which is scheduled to kick off in Cork at 5:30pm and is in contention to retain the captaincy from the start.

Gnonto is expected to feature in that game as one of the team's standout players, having dropped down from the senior international squad this month, owing to a lack of game-time domestically.

Gnonto spent around a month on the sidelines earlier this season with an ankle problem sustained in the 0-0 draw versus Hull City back in September, but has been named in each of Daniel Farke's matchday squads since returning, although most of his appearances have been from the bench.