Since their relegation from the Premier League last season, a lot of conversation has surrounded Leeds United's future and whether they will be able to bounce straight back up from the Championship.

With 31 points on the table so far, putting them in third place, the Whites are battling for promotion back up to England's top flight, but there's still a long way to go until the end of the season.

Leeds' bottom three finish last term resulted in a very busy summer transfer window. A bulk of first team players left the club, with 11 of them signing for new clubs on short-term deals. Next year, Daniel Farke and co have a lot of decisions to make and whether they are back in the Premier League or not could influence some scenarios.

The Whites will also need to address interest registered in their current players as well. Rising star Archie Gray is one name that has been doing the rounds as the January window approaches. Liverpool are one of the main clubs showing interest in his services but rivals Everton, as well as Borussia Dortmund, have also entered the mix.

However, despite being a highly sought-after young player, there isn't too much for Leeds to be worried about right now. That's according to journalist Dean Jones, who has given his verdict on Gray's immediate future.

"I don't think Leeds will be especially concerned right now. Gray is ingrained in the culture of Leeds. He's hungry to become part and parcel of that team and that setup," he told GiveMeSport. "So, I think he’ll stay at Leeds for the time being.

"Further down the line, it will depend on how far Leeds has been able to push themselves. If they can't get back to the Premier League, his future will surely be in doubt. But, for now, I think he just has to focus on being a Leeds player."