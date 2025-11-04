Former Leeds United and West Ham star urged to take over at relegation rivals

One of Leeds United’s main relegation rivals is looking for a new manager.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been urged to consider appointing a former Leeds United favourite after they parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira on Sunday.

The Portuguese boss was named as successor to Gary O’Neil in December last year and enjoyed a positive introduction to life at Molineux as he guided Wolves away from the relegation zone before the end of last season. However, Pereira’s side have struggled to take the momentum into the current campaign and are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after failing to win any of their opening ten games of the season.

Speculation over the former Porto and Olympiakos head coach’s future ramped up over the last week and matters came to a head in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham as the Molineux hierarchy opted to part company with Pereira less than 24 hours later. Speculation over his successor has started before confirmation of his departure with the likes of Gary O’Neil, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers all suggested as possible candidates to take over.

However, former Wolves goalkeeper has insisted his old club should make a move for a player that started his career at Molineux before going on to enjoy a goal-laden career with the likes of Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City.

He told talkSPORT: “You see names being bandied around. Robbie Keane, the Wolves fans love him and he loves the club. He did well at Maccabi Tel Aviv, if you look at his record in Europe, he has done so, so well. He’s doing well at Ferencvaros, he has a clear way of playing. Wolves haven’t fielded an English outfield player this season so the fact Robbie has worked with all these foreign players won’t be an issue to him. He knows the Premier League, he hasn’t managed here, but he’s been assistant for Middlesbrough, for Ireland. I’m not sure what his compensation would be.”

