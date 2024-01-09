A former Leeds United player is on the move

Celtic have confirmed the departure of forgotten former Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

The 27-year-old has returned to his native Japan on a permanent basis, signing as a free agent for J.League champions Vissel Kobe. He had spent most of this season on loan at fellow Japanese outfit Avispa Fukuoka, where he failed to register a goal or assist in 27 appearances.

Ideguchi was signed by Celtic in 2022 when they were managed by current Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. He arrived as one of several signings from the Asian continent under the Australian but failed to make any significant impact, starting once in the Scottish Cup and coming off the bench three times in the league.

A statement from Celtic’s official account on X read: “Yosuke Ideguchi has today joined J.League Champions, Vissel Kobe, on a permanent transfer. Best of luck, Yosuke.”

Ideguchi first came to the attention of Leeds fans when he arrived for an undisclosed fee from Gamba Osaka in January 2018 - the final window before Marcelo Bielsa's arrival.The Japan international penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Whites and was immediately loaned out to Cultural Leonesa.

He returned to West Yorkshire and received praise from Bielsa during his first pre-season in charge, with the Argentinian praising Ideguchi's professionalism.

“It’s a player that during the six-week pre-season worked very well and very hard," hesaid in August 2018. "I saw a very positive evolution. Usually, I choose two players for each position, so they have a possibility to play during the Championship.

“I don't know if he will stay with us or not. He’s a very valuable professional. He dignifies the Japanese people and I have a deep admiration for Japan. I'm going to be sincere. He's not a second option in each position of our team."