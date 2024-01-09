Robin Koch will officially depart Leeds United this summer at the end of his contract to become a permanent addition for Eintracht Frankfurt and says he will take ‘very positive’ memories with him.

FINAL FAREWELL - Robin Koch has sent a message saying he will take positive memories from his time at Leeds United, despite the relegation that led to him exercising an exit clause to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Koch was among the very first touted for a summer 2023 exit thanks to a relegation release clause in his contract and his harbouring of ambition to once again break into the German national side. Leeds did attempt to tie Koch down to another deal last season but it became evident that their potential drop into the Championship was pulling focus for the player. And once the Whites did fall out of the Premier League, Koch soon took advantage of a clause in his deal that permitted a loan move, joining Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The defender has since agreed a deal to become a permanent signing for his loan club, once his Leeds contract expires in the summer. An announcement was scheduled for Monday evening, before the German club opted to postpone as the country mourned the death of legend Franz Beckenbauer. Koch’s new deal, to 2027, was unveiled on Tuesday and he, or his camp, took to social media to post a farewell statement to the club he has already left. It read:" My time in Leeds was one of the best & most important in my life. I gained valuable experience for my career & my life & made many new friends. I will always have very positive memories of the whole club & will always keep my fingers crossed. Thanks for everything - all the best!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg in 2020 but endured two injury-hit first seasons in the Premier League, starting just 17 and 20 top flight games respectively due to a number of issues and a pair of surgeries. He was almost ever-present last season, however, starting 36 of Leeds’ 38 Premier League outings. His time in Leeds also had an off-field impact due to his charitable work with the Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm. Koch became an ambassador for the charity, which works with some of the city’s most disadvantaged children and young people, and made a number of visits to their base to promote their efforts and meet those benefitting.