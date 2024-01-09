Leeds United could miss out on transfer 'target' as automatic promotion rivals 'enter talks'
Leeds United could see a potential January transfer target sign for their automatic promotion rivals this month.
Leeds United could be set to miss out on one of their reported transfer targets this month. The Whites built a strong squad ahead of this season, and Daniel Farke seems resistant to strengthen unless a particularly attractive deal pops up.
That's despite Leeds sending Djed Spence back to Tottenham months before his loan was meant to end, although the deal does open up the possibility of another loan signing. Still, Farke played it cool on the transfer front last week, saying: "To be honest, I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think 'okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something'.
"But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options and if we have the chance to strengthen our squad in terms of quality or perhaps in terms of options, yes, we'll check it and perhaps also do this but there's no necessity to panic or that we need something urgently. So like I mentioned I expect a pretty calm and quiet window."
Those comments came after Leeds were linked with a move for Bournemouth and Wales star David Brooks, who has been linked with a move away from the Cherries. The winger returned this season after a battle with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, scoring twice and assisting once from out wide.
But it has been reported that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could loan him out amid just two Premier League starts for the winger so far this season. But while Leeds wait for the perfect deal opportunity, it seems their promotion rivals Southampton are making a move for Brooks, with PA Media’s Nick Mashiter reporting that the Saints are looking to wrap up a deal to cover the end of the season. Southampton recently moved ahead of Leeds in the table, but they are keen to strengthen their squad, and indeed their promotion bid, this month.