Leeds United could be set to miss out on one of their reported transfer targets this month. The Whites built a strong squad ahead of this season, and Daniel Farke seems resistant to strengthen unless a particularly attractive deal pops up.

That's despite Leeds sending Djed Spence back to Tottenham months before his loan was meant to end, although the deal does open up the possibility of another loan signing. Still, Farke played it cool on the transfer front last week, saying: "To be honest, I'm happy with our squad, I think we have a pretty balanced squad in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think 'okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something'.

"But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options and if we have the chance to strengthen our squad in terms of quality or perhaps in terms of options, yes, we'll check it and perhaps also do this but there's no necessity to panic or that we need something urgently. So like I mentioned I expect a pretty calm and quiet window."

Those comments came after Leeds were linked with a move for Bournemouth and Wales star David Brooks, who has been linked with a move away from the Cherries. The winger returned this season after a battle with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, scoring twice and assisting once from out wide.