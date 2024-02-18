Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Leeds United eye their golden chance to return to the Premier League, a lot of focus is on what their summer transfer window could look like. Depending on whether Daniel Farke can guide his team to promotion or not will heavily impact their business at the end of the season.

Not only will Leeds naturally have a stronger recruitment pull as a Premier League club but their league status could also determine whether players currently on the roster decide to stay or leave.

A number of key players at Elland Road have been attracting attention this season as the Whites challenge at the top of the Championship table. One man in particular who is turning a lot of heads is Crysencio Summerville, and with 15 goals and eight assists to his name so far, it's absolutely no surprise why.

As the 22-year-old continues to shine, top flight clubs including Aston Villa and Brighton have shown their interest in signing him this summer. Summerville has admitted he is aware there is speculation around his future as his friends and family 'send him articles', but it's not something he is paying too much attention to.

"I don't look at it [too much] myself. I'm a boy who first works harder and only looks at it later," the Dutch winger told VoetbalPrimeur."When I have a meeting with my agents, I hear some things here and there.

"I think that's nice to hear. It indicates that I'm on the right track, that things are going well. For now I'm focusing on our goal and that is to put Leeds back where they belong, the Premier League. In the meantime, I don't want any distractions."

In the same interview, Summerville also praised the loyalty of the Leeds fans who have been packing out home and away fixtures cross the season as the team fights for promotion.