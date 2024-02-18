Leeds United's push for a place in the Premier League next season continues after their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The Whites have reclaimed second place in the Championship table but will need to keep one eye over their shoulder as Southampton and Ipswich Town still look to close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Throughout this season, Leeds have boasted impressive home crowds but their away support has also produced strong numbers. Daniel Farke's side have treated the travelling Whites to some big wins this term, including a 1-0 win over runaway leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in November.

Leeds recently enjoyed big results away from home against Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City and Bristol City, but how has their support on the road fared against the rest of the league?

Using figures collected from The 72, via our sister publication Birmingham World, take a look below at the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.