Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United's average Championship away attendances compared to Sunderland, Leicester, Ipswich & others

Where do the travelling Leeds United support compare to the rest of the Championship?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT

Leeds United's push for a place in the Premier League next season continues after their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The Whites have reclaimed second place in the Championship table but will need to keep one eye over their shoulder as Southampton and Ipswich Town still look to close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Throughout this season, Leeds have boasted impressive home crowds but their away support has also produced strong numbers. Daniel Farke's side have treated the travelling Whites to some big wins this term, including a 1-0 win over runaway leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in November.

Leeds recently enjoyed big results away from home against Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City and Bristol City, but how has their support on the road fared against the rest of the league?

Using figures collected from The 72, via our sister publication Birmingham World, take a look below at the average away attendances for each Championship club so far this season.

Average away attendance: 1,001

1. Rotherham United

Average away attendance: 1,001

Photo Sales
Championship away attendances: 1,076

2. Swansea City

Championship away attendances: 1,076

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,158

3. Millwall

Average away attendance: 1,158

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,175

4. Huddersfield Town

Average away attendance: 1,175

Photo Sales
Average away attendance - 1,209

5. Hull City

Average away attendance - 1,209

Photo Sales
Average away attendance: 1,246

6. QPR

Average away attendance: 1,246

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke