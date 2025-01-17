Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world's most popular managerial simulation predicts how the coming months could look for Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final fortnight of the January transfer window has arrived and it has been a quiet month for Leeds United.

As Daniel Farke looks to lead the Whites back into the Premier League at the second attempt, the Whites boss is yet to make his first moves in the market, despite being linked with moves for several potential additions. There have been departures with Joe Gelhardt joining Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season and young duo Charlie Crew and Luca Thomas have made similar moves to Doncaster Rovers and FC Halifax Town respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke will hope to strengthen his squad before the window slams shut early next month and ensure he has a squad capable of seeing off challenges from the likes of Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United to claim promotion back into the top tier. But how could the coming weeks and months pan out at Elland Road? We fired up Football Manager 2024, used the editor to amend the Whites squad to its present state and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict what lies ahead for Farke and his men.

How did the remainder of the January transfer window pan out?

Very quietly, in short. With the squad updated to its present state in the aftermath of loan departures for Charlie Crew, Joe Gelhardt and Lucas Thomas, there was just one more departure before the window closed for business. That came in the form of Brendan Aaronson after the United States international joined French club Monaco in a £9m deal on the final day of business. There were two new arrivals at Elland Road as Farke spent a combined £8m on Everton duo Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye just prior to Aaronson’s departure.

Did the Whites secure promotion into the Premier League?

Yes, and with surprising ease! Much like in the real world, Farke’s men were sat at the top of the Championship table when the simulation started and they wasted little time in really stamping their authority on the race for promotion. There were big wins against the likes of Hull City and Plymouth Argyle and promotion rivals Sheffield United, Burnley and Middlesbrough were also swept aside. The only negatives throughout the final three months of the season came with a 2-0 home defeat against a Sunderland side destined for the play-offs and a 4-0 Elland Road loss against Sheffield Wednesday on a day when Farke’s side were reduced to ten men inside the opening 25 minutes after Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle both saw red for two-footed tackles. Nevertheless, a 5-1 hammering of Stoke City within the final month of the season saw Leeds crowned as champions and confirmed their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Who left Elland Road during the summer transfer window?

There were several departures from Elland Road within days of promotion back into the Premier League being confirmed. Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Joshua Guilavogui all left the club as their contracts came to a close and loan duo Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell returned to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively. Jack Harrison made a permanent £12m move to Everton after spending the best part of the last two seasons on loan with the Toffees and Rasmus Kristensen joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis in a deal that netted the Whites £10m. Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi both joined Wrexham on season-long loans after they failed to secure a third consecutive promotion and Joe Gelhardt made another loan switch away from Elland Road as he joined Charlton Athletic on a year-loan agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who did Daniel Farke sign during the summer transfer window?

Farke wasted little time in adding to his ranks and two new additions had already been agreed by the time promotion was confirmed. They came in the form of pre-contract agreements with Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez and Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney. Manor Solomon made a quickfire return to Elland Road after another season-long loan deal was agreed for the Tottenham Hotspur winger. A £16m deal was concluded for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and a new left-back was secured when Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola made a £4m switch to Elland Road from Serie A club Napoli. Two new strikers were secured as Farke added Sevilla’s former Leicester City frontman Kelechi Iheanacho and Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas at a combined cost of £11m.

How did the Whites fare during their first month back in the Premier League?

Solid - but not spectacular. Leeds were handed something of a baptism of fire upon their return to the top flight as they travelled to Manchester City on the first Sunday of the season. They found Erling Haaland in stunning form as the City striker scored a hat-trick to help Pep Guardiola’s side ease to a 4-1 win against the Whites. The only positive was Iheanacho coming off the bench to mark his debut with a late consolation goal. A 2-2 draw with Newcastle United marked the return of Premier League football to Elland Road before Solomon got the only goal of a narrow home win against Everton seven days later. The Whites progressed into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Doncaster Rovers before ending the month with Premier League draws away to Crystal Palace and at home against Fulham.