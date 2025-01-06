Leeds United's new automatic promotion odds v Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland amid 'worst possible Whites outcome'

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into the first weekend of the new year with a three-point buffer in the division’s automatic promotion places, sitting three points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United. Burnley, though, then joined Leeds on 52 points as the Clarets recorded a 1-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Ewood Park.

Leeds then suffered an early blow in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Hull City as they fell behind in just the fifth minute but the Whites recovered and looked destined to restore their three-point advantage in top spot as they led 3-1 by the 72nd minute.

Hull, though, cashed in on some terrible goalkeeping by Illan Meslier to snatch a 3-3 draw which has left Leeds just one point clear in top spot, with both Burnley and Sheffield United hot on their heels. Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side also began the weekend three points behind Leeds in third place but the gap is down to just a single point after their 2-1 win at Watford.

A new chance then presented itself for fourth-placed Sunderland on Sunday afternoon, the Black Cats knowing that victory at home to Portsmouth would leave them just three points behind the Whites. Sunderland took full advantage of that chance, sealing a 1-0 victory that has now left just three points separating the division’s top four.

Victory for Sunderland also completed the worst possible set of results for Leeds on the back of their draw at Hull with their three main promotion rivals all winning. But how has it all affected Leeds United’s automatic promotion odds? Here, based on those latest odds is the new predicted final table from the bookmakers, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.