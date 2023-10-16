Leeds United saw a fleet of first team players leave Elland Road after their relegation.

Leeds United endured a tough transfer window after they were relegated from the Premier League earlier this year. Their troublesome top flight run broke the hearts of players and fans alike as they were forced to return to the Championship. But the headaches didn’t stop after they accepted their fate.

Leeds then had to navigate their way through a relentless transfer window, which saw them scrambling to plug the gaps left by the mass exodus. A total of 16 senior players headed for the exit as money sales, releases and loan departures started to pile up. One man who was linked to also leave Leeds this summer was captain Liam Cooper, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Pro League was scouring English clubs during their relentless summer recruitment drive and Cooper was among the names on the radar, with his contract due to expire in 2024. However, he opted to stay at the West Yorkshire club and help fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

A new report from Phil Hay has revealed that Al-Qadisah had tabled a £4 million contract in attempt to lure him away from Elland Road. The update on The Athletic said that no actual transfer bid was put to Leeds but the personal terms offer included a tax-free £20,000 per week contract over two years.

This would have been mega money for Cooper but it wasn’t enough to sway him and he continued his long-standing service with Leeds. While his current deal with the Whites is set to expire next summer, The Athletic has also reported that Cooper is due to resume talks over a new deal with the club.