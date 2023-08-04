“I know it's a hell of a task. So especially after relegation, it's a hell of a task. And we have a pretty special situation. After relegation we spoke quite intense about the contract situation and we start a bit later than all the other clubs to do all business due to the situation. You can't blame anyone for this. I know it's difficult because the Premier League is by far the best league in the world. I can judge, I’ve worked there, I've worked on the Bundesliga. The Premier League is the best league in the world. But the championship is the toughest that’s also for sure. And it's never easy to be successful on this level. But I'm still in quite a good mood because it's a joy to work with these lads. I love the potential of our club. We also spoke quite open about our ambitions and also my my gut feeling with the key people, so they are smart, they have the right thoughts about this club and I think on the mid and the long term, I’m 100% sure because I'm a deep believer you will always get what you're willing to invest that this club will be successful and will fulfil its goals and its targets.”