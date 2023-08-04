Daniel Farke reveals triple striker absence in first Leeds United press conference of 2023/24
Whites’ boss Farke will face the media in an official pre-match capacity for the first time today as Leeds gear up to face Erol Bulut’s Cardiff City side on Sunday.
While the new campaign kicks off this evening with freshly-relegated Southampton up against newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds must wait a further two days to get their 2023/24 season underway.
Farke is expected to field questions on the fitness of key players such as Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter who picked up knocks in the friendly win over Heart of Midlothian last weekend, whilst also providing a broader overview of the transfer picture at Elland Road.
Farke on the outlook for the season
“I know it's a hell of a task. So especially after relegation, it's a hell of a task. And we have a pretty special situation. After relegation we spoke quite intense about the contract situation and we start a bit later than all the other clubs to do all business due to the situation. You can't blame anyone for this. I know it's difficult because the Premier League is by far the best league in the world. I can judge, I’ve worked there, I've worked on the Bundesliga. The Premier League is the best league in the world. But the championship is the toughest that’s also for sure. And it's never easy to be successful on this level. But I'm still in quite a good mood because it's a joy to work with these lads. I love the potential of our club. We also spoke quite open about our ambitions and also my my gut feeling with the key people, so they are smart, they have the right thoughts about this club and I think on the mid and the long term, I’m 100% sure because I'm a deep believer you will always get what you're willing to invest that this club will be successful and will fulfil its goals and its targets.”
Farke on morale
“Not surprised because I knew what a massive club this is and also the expectations that come along and I know the situation would of course after relegation be a bit difficult. But in a positive way [what] surprised [me] really was reaction of my lads because after relegation - I was in this position before - normally as a club there is a bit of a hangover, also, as a player, you're used to losing games. Then we had many outgoings and then some question marks and doubts but I have to say how much the lads stick together, this is quite impressive, impressive for me and they've worked unbelievably hard.”
Farke continued
“I think the situation will improve and I can't guarantee that there are no outgoings. But if I'm honest we're working at the moment to strengthen our squad and not to weaken our squad.”
Farke on contract clauses and difficulty in the transfer window
“I've spoke quite honestly about the situation. I don't like to sugarcoat it. So there were contract clauses anyhow, that made sure that we're not in the driving seat and each and every moment it's always better when as a club you're in the driving seat. I think we have to learn our lessons also for the future out of this but I have to say all the people right now here are fully aware of the situation. It's a bit difficult to handle this but no complaints about this because the situation is like it is, it makes no sense to moan about this. Now we take it like it is and try to make the best out of this. So we know that in during this transfer window our hands are a bit tied in a few areas but we are working unbelievably hard that the club can be back in the driving seat.”
Farke on reinforcements
“We know after relegation it's difficult, we know about the situation with exit clauses in the contracts, no complaining about it, we just take the situation like it is and for that we also have to be careful because perhaps we can't fulfil all the other wishes and everything what is necessary. But I'm really, really confident because I know the new key people here and we are working unbelievably hard and everyone tries his best in order to strengthen the squad. It's a bit too early to speak about our goals, achievements, our targets and what you can achieve during the season because we have to wait for the 1st of September if I'm really honest, but we'll work on it that we have the strongest possible squad anyhow to be as successful as possible.”
Farke on additions
“I think we are really strong for this league but in all areas we could need some additions...there are many wishes but we also have to stay financially disciplined.”
Farke on Archie Gray
“They always get tough love from me. I don't like to praise young lads too early. I think in our generation, it's a bit of a problem because there are so many early superstars without having played. I've spoken about his development. I'm happy with him. But before he has played the proper amount of games I'm not willing to sing the high praise of Archie Gray because I don't think it's healthy.”
Farke on injuries
“Sam Greenwood improved after we spoke the last time two weeks ago. I think Tyler is hopefully not too far away from returning back to team training. I expect them [Adams & Harrison] to be really in the mix for competitive games after the International break. Hopefully Tyler can return earlier or back into team training, but he was out for such a long time. He needs also a bit of training.”
Farke on Dallas
“It’s not possible to give a timescale because it was a bad injury and we have to make sure Stuart [Dallas] comes back as strong as possible. He’s done so much for this club, he’s good to have around the dressing room even in his rehab. It’s too soon to give a timeframe.”
Farke on striker unavailability
“It's a difficult situation because if you would have asked me one week before, we had all these three strikers available. Right now, obviously in this position we are a bit thin but that's the nature of of the season.”