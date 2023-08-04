Leeds United are preparing to kick off their new season against Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Whites have big hopes for the new season as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Though, Daniel Farke may have his work cut out early on, with his squad still not fully settled due to ongoing transfers both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Still, Farke will have a strong squad to call upon for his side’s opener with Cardiff.

That’s despite the German boss dealing with a number of injuries within his squad.

Farke said during his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Sadly, we have had during the last week some injures. Bamford won’t return before the first international break. Rutter looks slightly better. Core injury, but he will miss Sunday and the next cup game. Hopefully he can return as quick as possible.”

“(Mateo) Joseph rolled his ankle in training on Tuesday. He was on crutches yesterday, but looks better than it was two days ago. He will miss the next three to four weeks.”

After admitting Leeds have been training with just 16 players, Farke added on Stuart Dallas: “It’s not possible to give a timescale because it was a bad injury and we have to make sure Stuart [Dallas] comes back as strong as possible. He’s done so much for this club, he’s good to have around the dressing room even in his rehab. It’s too soon to give a timeframe.”

Finally, on Sam Greenwood, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison, Farke continued: “Sam Greenwood improved after we spoke the last time two weeks ago. I think Tyler is hopefully not too far away from returning back to team training.

“I expect them [Adams & Harrison] to be really in the mix for competitive games after the International break. Hopefully, Tyler can return earlier or back into team training, but he was out for such a long time. He needs also a bit of training.”

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Daniel Farke, the Leeds United manager issues instructions during the pre-season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As for Cardiff, there are six players of concern, with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop ruled out. Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut has said: “He got a small injury from our last friendly match. He will not be with us but we have Jak (Alnwick) and he will be good to go with us and he will handle it well. I think he will need 10 days.”

Playmaker Romaine Sawyers is also sidelined, with Bulut adding: “He started with us this week but he’s not on the level where we can use him. Small problems with his knee. He has recovered from that but he’s in training with us. We have to see the following days and weeks.”

It’s not all bad news for Cardiff, though, with Joe Ralls, Rubin Colwill, Mark McGuiness and Yakou Meite all in contention despite recent issues.