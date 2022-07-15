‘Finest’ - Leeds United agreements after Raphinha’s transfer exit

Leeds United have lost key man Raphinha to Barcelona.

The Brazilian had been linked with a move away from Elland Road throughout this transfer window and has now completed his switch to La Liga.

Raphinha, 25, joined the Whites back in 2020 following their promotion from the Championship under ex-boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He adapted well to life in England and scored six goals in his first season at the club.

The winger then chipped in with 11 goals in the last campaign to help the Yorkshire club survive in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch’s side have now lost him though and his influence going forward will be missed. Leeds fan have been discussing the news on social media:

@TheLeedsPeacock: “Goodbye sweet Prince best player I’ve ever seen at Leeds”

@ibmroald: “Farewell. It was easy to see that you loved Leeds. Follow your dreams and win La Liga. We love you.”

@Elliott_Robin2: “Thank you King”

@JackTankard: “Best player I’ve seen in a Leeds top, not only the most technical player I’ve seen for us but worked hard even when he didn’t need to towards the end, forever grateful he kept us in the prem long enough to rebuild, good luck to him.”

@frainey_180: “Really strange watching him doing the whole presentation thing at Barca! That being said, look at what he’s going to. One of the biggest clubs in the world but he also gets to live in Barcelona! You can’t blame him for wanting to go there. Massive move for him! Good luck.”

@chrdun: “Hope he bosses it at Barcelona, that last day at Brentford when he could have phoned it in and secured his transfer easily showed what he’s made of.”

@17DJB: “Farewell sweet prince. Thanks for the memories and not chucking it in at the end of last season.”

@GraemeDouglas: “One of our very finest. Go well.”