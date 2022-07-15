Leeds United continue their preseason preparations this weekend with a friendly against fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa in Australia.

The Whites have been Down Under since last Saturday, and played out a 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar on the Gold Coast on Thursday, with goals from Dan James and Joe Gelhardt ultimately handing Jesse Marsch’s men the victory.

Prior to that outing, Leeds had kicked off their preseason with a 4-0 win over Championship side Blackpool in York.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Premier League set to get underway on August 6th, the Whites still have three friendlies left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds United’s remaining preseason schedule...

Who else will Leeds United play this preaseason?

Leeds’ next preseason outing will come against Aston Villa in Brisbane on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 5:35am BST.

The Whites will then follow that match with a clash against Crystal Palace in Perth on Friday, July 22nd. Kick-off for that game will be at 11:05am.

Marsch’s men will then return to England on July 24th, before rounding out their preparations for the new campaign against Italian side Cagliari at Elland Road on Sunday, July 31st.

Leeds will get their Premier League season underway against Wolves on Saturday, August 6th.

The Whites’ full remaining preseason schedule is as follows:

Sunday 17 th July – Aston Villa v Leeds – Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

– Aston Villa v Leeds – Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) Friday 22nd July – Crystal Palace v Leeds – Optus Stadium (Perth)

– Crystal Palace v Leeds – Optus Stadium (Perth) Sunday 24th July – Fly home

– Fly home Sunday 31 st July – Leeds v Cagliari – Elland Road

– Leeds v Cagliari – Elland Road Saturday 6th August– Premier League season begins

How can I watch Leeds United’s preseason fixtures?