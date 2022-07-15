FC Barcelona announce schedule and details for transfer of Leeds United winger Raphinha

The 25-year-old is joining the Spanish giants in a club record Whites sale in the region of £50m plus significant add ons, taking the deal to around £55m.

Barcelona have announced that Raphinha will have his private contract signing in the offices at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper at 12.30pm this afternoon.

The winger will than have a public signing on the Tito Vilanova pitch at 1pm, followed by a photo session wearing the first team shirt.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha will then take part in a press conference from the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper press room at 1.45pm.

Brazilian international star Raphinha has been in hot demand this summer and Leeds had an agreement in place with Chelsea to seal the winger's signature.

Raphinha, though, had been holding out for his dream move to Barcelona and the Spanish giants were able to finally agree a deal with Leeds to sign the 25-year-old Selecao star.

Leeds signed Raphinha for £17m from Rennes in October 2020.

MOVING DAY: For Raphinha, above, from Leeds United to Barcelona. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.