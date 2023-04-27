Leeds United are currently walking a tightrope to the end of the season. One slip and their hopes of staying in the Premier League could come crashing down.

As it stands, the Whites are just one point above the drop zone, hovering dangerously in 16th place. They have just one win in their last five fixtures and in that time, suffered hefty defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, shipping 11 goals in two matches.

As well as trying to avoid slipping into the bottom three, Javi Gracia will need to assess his options as the transfer window approaches. This includes highlighting potential targets but also considering the fact other clubs will likely be cherry-picking his players for their own gain, especially if they are relegated to the Championship.

Here is a roundup of the latest Leeds United transfer rumours, regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

Radrizzani will still pocket record-breaking amount for Leeds if they are relegated

Talks surrounding the Leeds United takeover seem to have become murky since the club fell into a relegation scrap. But despite the Whites’ fate next season, Andrea Radrizzani would still pocket a healthy profit through the sale of the club, a record-breaking sum, for that matter.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire told Football Insider that the £150 million sale fee quoted by the Daily Mail would still be a major move. If Leeds do survive this season’s drop zone though, the takeover deal is said to be worth £420 million.

“If Leeds United are relegated and then sold for £150million to the 49ers then it would still constitute a record-breaking price paid for an EFL club,” Maguire said. “That is indicative of the stature of Leeds as a significant player in English football. While the owner would be disappointed with the price and fans would be disappointed with relegation, it’s hard to argue that Radrizzani could negotiate the fee any further.”

Leeds willing to meet £77,000 per week wage demand for striker

A lot of Leeds United’s transfer interests rely heavily on them staying in the Premier League. Their pursuit of Real Madrid star Mariano Díaz is one — if they are relegated, their chances of signing the forward are almost gone.

Regardless of their potential fate, Leeds have reportedly agreed to meet the demands of Díaz’s £77,000 per week wages, according to Defensa Central (h/t MOT Leeds News). The forward is out of contract this summer and Madrid do not want to renew it.