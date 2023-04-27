Leeds United could be in for a summer rebuild of sorts should they secure Premier League survival. The Whites are still locked in a relegation battle, struggling to stay above the dotted line with just five games remaining in their season.

Should Leeds manage to do it, they will need to offload a number of players this summer, while also strengthening in key areas. We have taken a look at the possible starting XI for Leeds in the Premier League next season, taking into account some of the recent transfer rumours.

