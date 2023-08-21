Leeds United fans on minimum signings need, position must, player praise and transfer request

Leeds United went another game without a victory as Friday night’s hosting of West Brom ended in a 1-1 draw but not without positives highlighted by the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the stalemate against the Baggies including praise for several players but also Willy Gnonto’s transfer request and the minimum number of signings needed before the summer transfer window closes including a particular position must.

DAVID WATKINS

Our first three Championship matches have confirmed a couple of things. Firstly, there is a paucity of quality in this division. We also know though, that until we strengthen this squad, we don’t quite have the quality or the know-how ourselves to see off these poor teams.

UNANIMOUS CHOICE: Dan James, right, for the Leeds United man of the match award in Friday night's Championship clash against West Brom at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again we conceded a poor goal in Friday night’s draw against West Brom, shooting ourselves in the foot for the umpteenth time already this season after dominating the first half. Albion sent in a shockingly poor corner but we didn’t deal with it and then Lady Luck kicked us in the teeth as the ball clearly came off an arm and should have been disallowed.

There is general agreement that we were denied a penalty too but we’re used to not getting those. The other thing we keep finding is that every goalkeeper we face seems to have a blinder! Alex Palmer pulled off a couple of stunning saves, particularly to deny Dan James in the second half, but thankfully, we did find a moment of quality when Dan supplied a pinpoint cross for Luke Ayling to head home.

We have the basis of a good team if we can now just top it up with a few quality additions.

Man of the match: Dan James.

KEITH INGHAM

A night that Leeds showed that despite not getting the three points they put in everything and the players should be proud of their efforts in testing circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the evening that a certain number 29 decided to put in a transfer request, the players who wanted to play for Leeds, despite not having enough to fill the substitutes’ bench, gained a valuable point against West Brom thanks to a Luke Ayling header. It showed that if you put a few additions into this squad it would be good enough, hopefully to make up for the disappointment of losing so many players to injuries and transfers.

The owners now have two weeks to try and tempt at least three players to Elland Road. Many have been mentioned, but a striker is a must for certain. The lack of a goalscorer was evident as there were enough chances to win this particular game.

I’m hoping that the situation surrounding Willy Gnonto can be resolved because if we need money to help get players through the door he needs to be sold, despite the ‘noises’ saying he won’t be sold. I thought Dan James had one of his best games in a Leeds shirt and new signings Sam Byram and Joe Rodon had decent outings too.

Man of the match: Dan James.

ANDY RHODES

Another winless week and another game which taught us nothing we didn’t already know. The main issue for the whole summer has been the new signings and that is still the case as we approach the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all know that far more marginal calls go against Leeds United than for them in the Championship and, when that’s the case, players who can create something out of nothing are essential. Unfortunately for the Whites, they just don’t have those players available at present. For the second game running, Leeds looked largely toothless. It’s a cutting edge that is missing and, until the transfer window is over, we won’t know whether we will have any attacking quality in this squad.

Dan James looked better this week, while Luke Ayling didn’t seem as exposed in defence. Meanwhile, Joe Rodon looked comfortable as well. Leeds have the foundations for a good team and new signings may turn them into contenders once again. Leicester City and Southampton are pulling away at the top of the league. If that isn’t motivation to act I don’t know what is.

Man of the match: Dan James.

NEIL GREWER

After the goings on of the last week it was clear that “Leeds Are Falling Apart Again”. I was not hopeful before the game – five outfield subs named, only one of which was an ‘attacker’ and a first XI picking itself.

But after the game I felt let down by bad luck and the referee missing a WBA goal deflected in off a hand and not giving a penalty – where is VAR when you need it? So given everything possible conspired against Leeds, except the Elland Road magnificent crowd, I take positives from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance was generally good given the team’s inexperience and limits and the three points should have been ours. With the returns from injury and a few sensible additions I can see progress on the horizon.

A goal scorer, creative number 10 and true left-back are essential squad additions along with another experienced midfielder. All 11 players showed the required commitment during the game with Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray displaying true Leeds grit and experience beyond their years, but not quite the killer passes or shots.

Man of the match: Dan James.

MIKE GILL

A frustrating Friday night game was played out at Elland Road. Only wasteful finishing, bad luck and poor refereeing prevented United from registering their first win of the season.

The positives to be taken from this game were an organised-looking side with a confident debut from Joe Rodon. Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray controlled the midfield and the live wire Dan James was a constant threat down the right flank. The Welshman was only denied by the heroics of Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer.A succession of near misses was a feature of the dominant first half, the most notable being Jamie Shackleton’s effort being denied only by the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the second half came controversy and as much as we bemoaned the application of VAR in the Premier League, it would have been useful on Friday. Jayson Molumby's twice deflected shot was clearly helped into the net by Brandon Thomas-Asante’s arm, but the goal stood.

Undeterred, United fought back and deputy skipper Luke Ayling equalised with a fine header and thankfully didn’t injure himself in the process. Encouraging signs from a work in progress.