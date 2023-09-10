There are some familiar faces from the world of film, music and television that throw their support behind Leeds United.

Leeds United are able to count on the support of some well-known celebrities as they look to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat in the bottom half of the Championship table after the Whites won just one of their first five games of the league season - although that sole victory did offer some promise that an improvement is just around the corner as new signing Joel Piroe was among the scorers in a dramatic 4-3 win at Ipswich Town.

A tough-looking return to league action will come this Saturday when Farke and his players head to Millwall before making the relatively short trip to Hull City three days later.

With the Whites’ set to resume their attempt to secure promotion, we look at 15 famous faces that will throw their support behind the men from Elland Road.

1 . Chris Moyles during I'm a Celebrity 2022 (ITV) Chris Moyles during I'm a Celebrity 2022 (ITV) Photo Sales

2 . Tim Booth, James frontman Estimated net worth: £2.5m Photo Sales

3 . Jon Richardson, comedian Estimated net worth: £3.4m Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales

4 . Mel B, singer Estimated net worth: £5m Photo Sales