The most valuable Championship players line up alongside one another in this expensive-looking dream team.

The first five fixtures of the Championship season are done and Leeds United fans and players will have wanted better than the six points mustered so far this season.

Whites fans won't have imagined a return to the physical second division under new management in Daniel Farke to be easy but one win and a 15th-place position is disappointing given the squad the Yorkshire club has.

Transfermarkt holds Leeds United as the third most valuable club in the Championship and football fans will have expected the side to be competing at the top of the table, where surprise packages Preston North End and Ipswich Town currently sit.

However, there is still a long way to go in the season and Farke now has two weeks before the next fixture to work with his squad, barring those who have departed for international duty.

The YEP has turned to Transfermarkt to pick a starting XI of the most valuable Championship players, which features plenty of familiar Leeds United faces.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier, Leeds United Market value - £17m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . LB - Junior Firpo, Leeds United Market value - £8.5m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton Market value - £21.3m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales