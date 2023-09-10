'A bit better' - Sam Greenwood on Leeds United departure, Whites 'genius' and best position
Former Arsenal youngster Greenwood joined Leeds in August 2020 but the 21-year-old has now departed the Whites to join fellow Championship side Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. In doing so, Greenwood is returning to his native north-east as the versatile Sunderland-born footballer aims to “kick on” at the Riverside.
Greenwood was limited to making 35 appearances during three years at Leeds, the majority of which came under a coach that the Boro loanee has described as a “genius” in Marcelo Bielsa.
Reflecting on his time at Leeds, Greenwood said as quoted by the Northern Echo: "It was really tough but I would say Bielsa is a genius at what he does.
"Without having a really close relationship with the players, he keeps his distance and his knowledge is unbelievable. The intensity of training is so high. You have to be so mentally strong to be able to get through every day.
"My time at Leeds has been great. I've enjoyed it so much, it's full of great people and the likes of Kalvin Phillips really looked after new lads, especially young lads. We had a lot of ups and downs.
"But now I'm just excited to be playing for Middlesbrough. I know how big this club is and I know they have a massive following. I can't wait to kick on."
Greenwood has been deployed in a variety of positions during his three years at Leeds, initially as a forward or central attacking midfielder but then used as holding midfielder under Jesse Marsch. The England under-21s international has also been used out wide.
"My actual position is a striker or a 10,” reasoned Greenwood. "I like to shoot, anywhere around the box, I take set-pieces, I'm both footed and create opportunities to score.
"When I played midfield he (Jesse Marsch) saw something different with my passing range and said I was good at counter pressing, so that's why he put me there. But my main position is up-front and anywhere up-top.
"Playing in different positions can help, even if you don't think it at the time. It (playing midfield) made me a bit better on the ball I think, playing at such a high level out of position."