Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been fleetingly linked with the Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any Leeds United hope of a surprise move for RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov could soon disappear amid reports of ongoing talks with Manchester City.

Leeds were linked with a shock move for the 20-year-old centre-back at the end of December, with reports claiming they hoped to pull off a ‘sensational transfer coup’. A move was already unlikely, given top Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were also interested, but their chances are now even slimmer with serial Premier League champions City joining the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Khusanov was on a shortlist of defensive targets at City, who have struggled with injuries at the back throughout a difficult season. And the transfer journalist has since provided a fresh update, with Etihad chiefs ‘starting discussions’ with the Uzbekistan international and his current club Lens.

Recent reports have suggested a move for Khusanov could cost £20million this month and so Leeds were highly unlikely to prove successful, even if those reports of interest were true. Elland Road chiefs have long maintained they expect a quiet month and have dismissed other recent links, namely defender Nico Elvedi and forward Mergim Berisha, as speculation.

Khusanov’s agent speaks out

Having played a central role in Lens’ impressive campaign so far, interest in Khusanov is to be expected. The centre-back has played 13 of his side’s 16 league games, contributing to what is the second best defence in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain - they have conceded just 15 goals.

The Uzbekistan international has also been clocked as the French top-tier’s fastest player this season and that pace has piqued the interest of clubs like City and Tottenham, who operate a high line. And that top-level interest has been noted by the player's agent, Gairat Khasbiullin, who expects a big move to come soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe,” Khasbiullin told the Mirror. “He is young and every day he becomes even stronger. He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe.

“We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side - we want the best for the player together If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player."

Leeds maintain ‘quiet’ stance

A move for Khusanov seemed hopeful at best, given interest from clubs regularly competing in Europe, but there is a big bridge to gap between holding an interest in someone and making an approach. Leeds will likely hold an interest in several prospects across every position, such is their desire to recruit young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have maintained they expect a quiet month and Daniel Farke has regularly echoed that sentiment, virtually refusing to speak on transfers until after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Hull City. And even then, the Leeds boss gave little away.

“We have many players playing either their first games on Championship level or first or second season,” he told the YEP. “We know in terms of responsibility, experience and consistency especially they're not the end products and sometimes there are mistakes. I would also prefer we cruise easily but this is also what I was expecting, that it will be a long road. We have to keep going developing individually and the whole squad.

“We've done pretty well, we're top of the league after a busy period, unbeaten for a while and on a really good path. But we don't win 20 in a row and cruise easily. If we do something in January I can guarantee already right now we will still have a relatively young squad, it will be a tight race to the end and we won't be perfect in each and every situation."