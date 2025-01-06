6 . Harry Gray (back)

Expected return date: Soon with the under-21s. Summary: Harry, younger brother of Archie, was very prominent with the first team squad in pre-season but it was then revealed that he was suffering from back issues. Speaking at the turn of the year, Farke said of Gray: "He was not back in our team training. Lots of individual stuff in his rehab work. His first steps is more like the Under 21s level, we won't rush him. He should get a first taste of senior football in the summer. It was always the plan to let him develop calmly more or less with the Under 21s. Right now after his long term injury he'll make his steps further on with the Under 21s. There will be a time when he's involved in training but at the moment it's right not to rush." Photo: George Wood