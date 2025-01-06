Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull City represented United’s fifth game in the space of a manic 15 days either side of Christmas and New Year. Leeds approached the contest with just two senior players out injured but two more were then added to the list as team news for the clash against the Tigers materialised.
Championship leaders Leeds looked set for victory at Hull as they led 3-1 heading into the final 20 minutes but a particularly bad goalkeeping gaffe from Illan Meslier paved the way for a Tigers comeback and ultimately a 3-3 draw.
Leeds now have two weeks until their next Championship game through the Yorkshire derby visit of Sheffield Wednesday in a lunchtime kick-off on Sunday, January 19. In between, attention will turn to the FA Cup with next Saturday evening’s third round visit of League Two side Harrogate Town. The contest is likely to provide a valuable opportunity for several Whites players not getting regular minutes yet Leeds headed into the new week with four first teamers and two youngsters out. Here, we run through the club’s list of injuries and their expected return dates, where possible.
1. Pascal Struijk (ankle ligament)
Expected return date: Unknown/not too far away. Summary: Struijk had recently returned from a tight hamstring to play the full duration of the Festive period matches against Stoke, Derby and Blackburn and the centre-back arrived with the squad for Saturday's clash at Hull. Struijk, though, failed to make the XI or bench due to an ankle injury. The defender was present as Leeds gave him every chance to make it. Farke then suggested afterwards that Struijk was one of the players who were hopefully "not too far away". Photo: George Wood
2. Patrick Bamford (hamstring)
Expected return date: Unknown/not too far away. Summary: Like Struijk, Bamford was also missing from the matchday squad for Saturday's clash at Hull City, the Whites no 9 carrying a hamstring injury. As with Struijk, Leeds tried everything to get Bamford fit and Farke's "not too far away" comment implies that the injury is not serious. Farke said :"I hope that Pascal Struijk and also Ilia Gruev and Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpio are not too far away to help us and join us." Photo: George Wood
3. Junior Firpo (hamstring)
Expected return date: Possibly Leeds v Harrogate Town (Saturday, Jan 11) or Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday (Sunday, Jan 19). Summary: Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby at the start of last month and remains out although he is now in the final stages of his rehab. Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Blackburn on New Year's Day, Farke said: "He's not in team training yet but I hope pretty quick after Hull he can return to team training if everything works out. I expect him to be back available after the FA Cup game, perhaps even for that. I'm not sure he'll make it for that but it's looking pretty good." Photo: George Wood
4. Ilia Gruev (knee)
Expected return date: Unknown/not too far away. Summary: Gruev sustained a significant injury to his meniscus in October's 1-1 draw at Norwich City and required surgery. No set timescale was given for his return, only months as opposed to weeks. Farke said a few weeks ago that it would still be "a while" before Gruev was back in training but his not too far away comment implies that he is at least getting closer. Photo: George Wood
5. Sam Chambers (knee)
Expected return date: Unknown. Summary: Farke revealed towards the end of last month that young Whites midfielder Chambers had been struggling with a knee injury of late, preventing him from training. It is not known when he will return. Photo: Martin Rickett
6. Harry Gray (back)
Expected return date: Soon with the under-21s. Summary: Harry, younger brother of Archie, was very prominent with the first team squad in pre-season but it was then revealed that he was suffering from back issues. Speaking at the turn of the year, Farke said of Gray: "He was not back in our team training. Lots of individual stuff in his rehab work. His first steps is more like the Under 21s level, we won't rush him. He should get a first taste of senior football in the summer. It was always the plan to let him develop calmly more or less with the Under 21s. Right now after his long term injury he'll make his steps further on with the Under 21s. There will be a time when he's involved in training but at the moment it's right not to rush." Photo: George Wood
