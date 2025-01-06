Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been rewarded for his goal at Hull City with a place in the most recent Championship Team of the Week. The Whites threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at the MKM Stadium on a disappointing day for Daniel Farke’s side.

For large parts of the second-half, Leeds looked set to take all three points after goals from Ao Tanaka, Dan James and Joel Piroe turned a 1-0 deficit on its head. The latter’s effort was somewhat gifted by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, but it was a typically clinical finish nonetheless.

Piroe’s inclusion in the Championship’s best-XI is somewhat surprising, however, given YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth labelled him ‘generally ineffective’ in his player ratings. But The Football League Paper believe the striker is worth his spot alongside some of the weekend’s other top performers.

1 . Max O'Leary (Bristol City) The stopper kept a clean sheet on Saturday as the Robins edged past Derby 1-0. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Duane Holmes (Preston North End) Holmes claimed the assist for Will Keane's equaliser as PNE drew 1-1 with Oxford United. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) The centre-back was an absolute rock once again as Burnley kept another clean sheet during their 1-0 derby win against Blackburn. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

4 . Luke McNally (Bristol City) The former Claret scored Bristol City's winning goal during their 1-0 win against Derby. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

5 . Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) The left-back bagged another assist for the Clarets as he provided the cross for Zian Flemming's header during the 1-0 derby win. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales