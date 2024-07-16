Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have welcomed Brenden Aaronson back into the squad but are yet to make decisions on two other returning loanees.

Rasmus Kristensen’s Leeds United future remains uncertain with recent reports claiming the defender is on the radar of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kristensen was one of several Leeds players to force his way out of Elland Road last summer, having triggered a clause that allowed him to leave on loan following relegation to the Championship. The right-back joined Diego Llorente at Roma but failed to impress enough to earn a permanent move, with a return to West Yorkshire expected in the coming days.

Leeds and Kristensen are expected to enter talks once the 27-year-old returns from holiday, having been away with Denmark for this summer’s European Championships, but an exit currently looks the most likely outcome. Reports of interest in the defender had been almost non-existent in recent weeks but now Fabrizio Romano has named Eintracht Frankfurt as a potential destination.

Romano claims that Kristensen is ‘one of the names’ on a shortlist of full-back options at Deutsche Bank Park, although there is no detail on whether the Bundesliga club are eyeing a loan or permanent deal. A move to Frankfurt would see the Dane reunite with a former Leeds teammate, with Robin Koch’s loan deal made permanent earlier this summer after his contract at Elland Road expired.

Leeds are yet to make a decision on Kristensen's future and will not do so until talks are held, but interest in Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle is evidence that manager Daniel Farke is keen on a new right-back. The Star reported on Tuesday that two bids - both worth £4m but structured differently - were turned down, with those in charge at Bramall Lane wanting closer to £7m.

Farke is very short at full-back currently, having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40m and seen the on-loan Connor Roberts return to parent club Burnley. As things stand, Kristensen is one of just three senior full-backs on the books, alongside Junior Firpo and Sam Byram who have both had their fair share of fitness issues.

Leeds have shown a willingness to welcome last summer’s loan exits back, with the YEP reporting earlier this summer that positive talks with Daniel Farke have encouraged Brenden Aaronson to fight it out in the Championship. But there has also been an effort to clear the books in some fashion, with cut-price fees accepted from Real Betis for Llorente and Marc Roca.

Max Wober will join Kristensen in returning to Thorp Arch shortly, having also been away for Euro 2024 with Austria. The defender spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and is thought to be keen on a return, but a gap in valuation between the two clubs has made a deal unlikely and he has already said goodbye to his temporary teammates.

Leeds spent £10m to sign Kristensen from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022, with the defender putting pen to paper on a five-year contract. It means that two years into that deal, his book value is essentially £6m and so a permanent sale could see the club make a slight loss.