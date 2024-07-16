Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have reportedly seen a second bid for Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle turned down.

The Whites are said to have now seen two separate approaches rejected by Bramall Lane chiefs as the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the 23-year-old defender who is into the final 12 months of his Blades contract.

According to reports, Leeds' opening bid and a second approach worth approximately £4 million each but structured separately, have been rebuffed, whilst Sheffield United's valuation is said to be more in the region of £7 million.

"The [Sheffield] Star understands that reports suggesting Leeds have so far had two bids turned down for Bogle are accurate", reported the YEP's sister site on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheffield United would be reluctant to lose a player with over 100 Blades appearances to a potential Championship promotion rival, however may be forced into a sale by a more lucrative offer given Bogle's contractual situation. Last summer, the club let Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye leave the club with just one year left on each of their deals, as funds needed to be raised and with 12 months to run on their contracts, it represented the last time the club could request market value for their services.

Bogle is the only recognised senior right-back still at Bramall Lane following George Baldock's exit on a free transfer for Greek side Panathinaikos, which serves to complicate matters further. Sheffield United also find themselves in the midst of a takeover which has until recently hampered transfer business.

The Star also report Bogle is 'settled and happy' at his current employer. Leeds, meanwhile, remain in the market for a right-back this summer following the departure of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and Connor Roberts returning to fellow Championship promotion rivals Burnley upon the expiry of his loan deal at the end of last season. Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh have both also left Elland Road.