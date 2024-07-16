Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly-installed Burnley head coach Scott Parker says he 'thrives' under the pressure brought on by promotion expectation which Leeds United ultimately succumbed to last season.

Leeds' promotion bid during 2023/24 tailed off at the most crucial part of the campaign, missing out on automatic promotion due to a string of disappointing results late in the season, before losing 1-0 to Southampton in the eventual play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Two-time promotion-winner Parker has recently been appointed Vincent Kompany's replacement at Turf Moor and hopes to make it three promotions with as many clubs this year.

“I thrive off that, for sure," Parker said following his unveiling, when asked about the pressures of the job at the top end of the Championship.

“Normally in life when you find yourself at the cutting edge of things there’s big risks and pressures that come with that. I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Parker was named Fulham boss in 2019 shortly after his retirement from the playing side of the game, clinching promotion to the Premier League in 2020 via the play-offs.

After departing Craven Cottage, Parker took the AFC Bournemouth job leading the south coast club to the Premier League as Championship runners-up in 2022.

“I’ve probably been in and amongst that since I started my coaching career. I came straight out of playing football into the Fulham job, where I had to get promoted, and it was the same at Bournemouth.

"While at times it’s very difficult it’s also very exciting," he added.

Parker's comments chime with Leeds manager Daniel Farke's own interpretation of pressure in the top job, although at times last season it appeared United's young side did feel the weight of expectation, such as in the 4-0 defeat by Queens Park Rangers during their penultimate fixture of the regular campaign.

This time around, the Whites have added experience in the form of Joe Rodon on a permanent deal and 29-year-old midfielder Joe Rothwell, who was signed by Parker whilst at Bournemouth in the summer of 2022, in the hope of going one better this time around.