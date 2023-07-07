Southampton are reportedly closing in on a deal for Leeds United transfer target Shea Charles. The Whites were one of several clubs to be linked with the Manchester City youngster as he prepares to make a permanent departure from the reigning Champions League winners over the coming days.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Saints are ‘closing in’ on a £10million deal for the 19-year-old, who has already broken into the senior international setup with Northern Ireland, despite making just one senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Guardian recently revealed Leeds, Borussia Dortmund and Brentford had all registered an interest in Charles but he will now follow the path taken by former City youngsters Romeo Lavia, Sam Edozie, Juan Larios and Gavin Bazanu by making a move to the South Coast.

City have reportedly insisted on a buy-back clause and significant sell-on clause before agreeing to allow Charles to join the Saints.

Former Whites forward eyes key role with Championship rivals

Former Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has explained the reasons behind his decision to leave Elland Road and join Championship rivals Birmingham City.

The 20-times capped Wales international made his Whites debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers in August 2018 before going on to score nine goals and provide ten assists in 108 appearances in all competitions.

After spending last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers, Roberts has opted to make a permanent exit from Leeds as his current deal entered its final 12 months. The 24-year-old penned a four-year contract at Birmingham last month and has immediately set his sights on helping the younger members of John Eustace’s squad.

Speaking in an interview with Birmingham Live, he said: “I was a big part of the Leeds team, even in the Premier League, but I want to be an even bigger part, which is something I have spoken to the gaffer about. I need to keep fit and healthy, bring my experiences.