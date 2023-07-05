Eni Aluko and Paddy Kenny are not the best of friends (Image: Getty Images)

Former Leeds United star Paddy Kenny has sent social media into a meltdown after sharing a feisty exchange with talkSPORT pundit Eni Aluko .

The ex-goalkeeper took a private message spat public on Tuesday evening as he branded the former England women's player as 'rattled'.

The bad blood all came about after Aluko's headline-making analysis of Declan Rice's imminent move to Arsenal this summer. The 36-year-old claimed that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was working in cahoots with Manchester City manager and former colleague Pep Guardiola to co-ordinate bids and force West Ham to sell the midfielder to the North London side.

She told talkSPORT: "I think there's a lot of cat and mouse going on here. As a sporting director I used to do this a lot where I'd call up a big club and say 'can you put a bid in?' - and that would get my owner to put a higher bid in.

"I don't think Manchester City actually want to sign Declan Rice, I think what's going on here is Mikel Arteta has picked up the phone to Pep and said 'Listen, Arsenal are going to do the incremental bid approach. If you put a higher bid in that will push my owner'."

The day after Aluko's unusual punditry, Manchester City did pull out of the bid and the talkSPORT presenter claimed that was proof of her theory. While accepting that 'disagreement is part of the job', Aluko spoke out about racism and misogynism that the feedback had spilt into.

She said: "Safe to say I suspected Rice wasn't going up the M6 to Manchester! I've had a lot of laughs on this today, it was very quiet from the pile-on brigade – somehow a lot of haters went missing. Apologies are much quieter than disrespect.

"Disagreement is part of the job. But disagreement should never be used by people to be sexist, racist, misogynistic to women in football. It's an absolute disgrace and I won't ignore it for the benefit of a lot of men who project their own jealousy & insecurity spouting abuse. Women in football are not going away. Get used to it."

Paddy Kenny spent two years at Elland Road (Image: Getty Images)

One of Aluko's critics was former Whites player Paddy Kenny. The shot-stopper, who made 81 appearances when on the books at Elland Road between 2012 and 2014, called the analysis the 'biggest load of bull I've ever heard'.

Responding to the criticism via a direct message to Kenny on Instagram, a furious Aluko wrote: "Hi Paddy, can't say I've ever seen you as a pundit get airtime. There's probably a reason for that.

"Disagree respectfully but coming for former players who have been pundits at the highest level for 10 years makes you look jealous and bitter mate. Not a great look."

Aluko then dug out a video of Kenny working as a podcast and sent it over to the former player, who now works as Director of PK Transport Movements and an after-dinner speaker. She added: "Brilliant punditry talking about getting stoned. Amazing use of your airtime. Sorry, what podcast was this?

"Let me know when you're on talkSPORT, ITV, BT, Amazon – I'll tune in and see how you use your 'airtime'."

Kenny didn't initially reply to the messages but shared a screenshot of the contact on his social media pages, gloating that he had 'rattled' Aluko.

The ex-Leeds United man did then reply privately to Aluko but was hit with more strongly-worded messages from the talkSPORT pundit who continued to insult the 'stupid' keeper.

She wrote: "What I said re Rice to Arsenal and City interest is exactly what happened and if you were such a smart person you'd be able to tell me whether it happened or didn't. And you can't. There's no hope for you.

"Keep going on platforms talking about getting stoned on the pitch, you clown. You're allowed your opinion but questioning why I get airtime only exposes you as a jealous idiot who can't get airtime himself and when he does get airtime on God knows what podcast, talks about getting stoned. Very stupid."