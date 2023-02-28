Leeds United's chance of winning the FA Cup rated but big warning and replay reminder

Leeds have tumbled down the betting for this season’s FA Cup by virtue of making it through to the fifth round of a competition in which a host of big guns have already been knocked out. The Whites are now joint seventh-favourites to lift the famous trophy for the second time in their history as Leeds are now 28-1, the same price as West Ham United. Manchester United are firm favourites at 6-4, followed by Manchester United at 7-2. Tottenham Hotspur are 7s and Brighton 8s, after which there is a big jump to Fulham and Leicester City who are both 22s before the Hammers and Whites.

Championship leaders Burnley and Premier League basement boys Southampton are then both 40-1 before Sheffield United (100-1), Stoke City (150-1), Bristol City (300-1), Blackburn Rovers (300-1), Fleetwood Town (1000-1) and Grimsby Town (1000-1).

Leeds, though, are ultimately predicted to exit the competition at Fulham tonight who are odds-on to go through from a round in which there are no replays meaning extra time and penalties in the event of a draw.

MAIN THREAT: Patrick Bamford for the Whites at Craven Cottage. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

There’s not a huge amount in it as the Cottagers are 8-11 to qualify whereas Leeds are 29-20. Fulham are 7-5 to win inside 90 minutes whereas the Whites are 11-5. The draw is on offer at 5-2 and Leeds can be backed at 10-1 to win on penalties.