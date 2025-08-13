The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League.

Championship title-winning Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon could be on the move this summer amid reports of interest from La Liga and the Premier League.

Solomon was heavily linked with a return to Elland Road earlier this summer, having played a major role at Leeds secured 100 points and promotion back to the top-flight. The winger registered 10 goals and 12 assists in 39 league games including an added-time final-day winner at Plymouth Argyle that secured the title.

But after initial reports of interest in a permanent move, Leeds appeared to look elsewhere with Solomon staying at Tottenham Hotspur for pre-season. Incoming Spurs boss Thomas Frank was keen to get a look at his full squad before making any transfer decisions and would need to bring in attacking reinforcements before offloading.

Solomon has been in and out of Spurs’ pre-season preparations due to injury and with attacking reinforcements expected, the 26-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements. Fabrizio Romano reported via X on Wednesday that an exit is on the cards, with Spanish and English clubs ‘calling’ about the winger in recent days.

Romano said: “Manor Solomon could leave in the final weeks of the window with La Liga and PL clubs calling in the recent days. Movement started with Spurs aware of interest.”

Spurs have already signed attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are likely to add further new faces to their attacking ranks as former Brentford boss Frank looks to make a major impact in his first season in charge of the club. There have been links with the likes of Yoane Wissa, Savinho and Eberechi Eze in recent weeks and that could open the door for Solomon to make a move away from North London and offer Leeds a chance to secure his services on a permanent basis.

What has Manor Solomon’s agent said about his future?

Manor Solomon impressed on loan at Leeds United last season. | Getty Images

Speaking in the final weeks of last season amid speculation over a possible move to Marseille, Solomon’s agent Shlomi Ben Ezra told Le 10 Sport: “[Roberto] De Zerbi sent a message to Manor, but he told him that he could not play for Marseille for political reasons. It’s difficult to play in another league when you’ve had a taste of the Premier League. Manor is having a great time at Leeds, but he’s under contract with Spurs. He likes the Premier League, but in football, you never know. It all depends on what Daniel Levy wants to do. Manor likes English football and he’ll prefer the Premier League - but in football, you never know what might happen.”

