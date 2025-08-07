Fabrizio Romano gives update on Leeds United transfer target and new striker linked

The latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the club hunts for new players ahead of the Premier League season

Leeds United’s return to Premier League football kicks off next week and the club are still hunting for that star attacker to lead the line next year.

They have so far failed in attempts to sign the highly rated Brazilian winger Igor Paixao, who moved to his preferred choice, French side Marseille, despite Leeds offering a hefty fee for his services.

Now, attention turns to other players on the market and with Patrick Bamford not included in Daniel Farke’s plans for the new season, the club are in dire need of attacking reinforcements.

Taremi linked and available for next to nothing

In July, reports coming out of Iran linked Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi with a move to Elland Road and they said the player is keen on a move to the English top flight. Now, Taremi is almost certainly on his way out of the San Siro with a move to Leeds getting closer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian outlet reports that Leeds have competition from their Premier League rivals and the Iran international is set to leave Inter due to being on the fringes of the first team. Another Italian report from Gazzetta dello Sport says Leeds have made an enquiry for the striker and the 33-year-old has already rejected offers from Brazil as he wants to stay in Europe. They also suggest that due to the club’s desire to get him off the books, he could leave for a cut-price fee this summer.

The experienced striker struggled for form last year as he only scored once in 26 Serie A games but his record before he signed for Inter was outstanding. In two league seasons, Taremi scored 28 goals in 55 games for Porto and if Daniel Farke does bring him to Elland Road, the German boss will be hoping he can get the best out of him once again.

Real Madrid target set to stay at the European giants

Another rumoured striker Leeds have been linked with this summer comes from the Spanish capital. Real Madrid’s young forward Gonzalo Garcia has reportedly been on the Whites’ radar as they made an enquiry to sign him this summer, along with many others interested in a loan for the 21-year-old Spaniard.

But Garcia is set to stay at the European giants after the club appeared to be open to sending him on loan earlier this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The plan is for the youngster, who lit up the Club World Cup this summer with four goals in six games, to sign a new deal at Real Madrid and stick around for the new season.

English youngster rejects Leeds for Championship move

RB Salzburg youngster Bobby Clark has rejected a loan move to Leeds in favour of a move to Championship club Derby County, according to The Chronicle.

The former Liverpool academy player chose the Rams in order to get more game time under his belt, as he believed he’d be more of a squad player at the Premier League sides who were interested in him. The clubs that were keen to take the 20-year-old on loan were newly promoted sides Leeds and Sunderland.

