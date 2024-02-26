Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United travel to Chelsea on Wednesday night as they look to claim a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 21 years. Terry Venables was the manager the last time Leeds managed to progress to the last eight of the competition and Daniel Farke will be keen to follow in his footsteps this week.

Of course, Championship promotion is very much the aim for Leeds this season and Farke will be prioritising that over the possibility of progression in the FA Cup. But, a win over Chelsea would certainly help Leeds maintain the momentum they have built up over the last couple of months, having gone unbeaten since the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains to be seen if Leeds will progress to the next round of the Cup but they will be in the hat as the draw takes place before the Whites kick-off at Stamford Bridge. Here’s a look at all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the next round of the competition will take place on Wednesday, February 28, at approximately 7pm. The draw will be broadcast live in the build-up to kick-off at Stamford Bridge, meaning Leeds will definitely be one of the teams in the hat.

How can I watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will be shown live on ITV 4, the channel Leeds' game will be broadcast on. While it is also available to watch on the FA's official social media channels. Former England international David Seaman will be the man pulling out the quarter-final ties.

What are the ball numbers?

Blackburn Rovers or Newcastle United Chelsea or Leeds United AFC Bournemouth or Leicester City Liverpool or Southampton Nottingham Forest or Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion Coventry City or Maidstone United Luton Town or Manchester City

When will the FA Cup quarter-finals be played?

All four quarter-finals will be played across the weekend of Saturday, March 16. As such, if Leeds were to progress, their Championship clash with Millwall at Elland Road would need to be rearranged.

How much could Leeds United earn in prize money by progressing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad