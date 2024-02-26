Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites did not come out of Friday's 3-1 win over Championship leaders Leicester City unscathed, quite the opposite in fact. Daniel Farke's new concerns include Patrick Bamford, who made his comeback from a calf injury in the second half on Friday night and scored the third goal, and a trio of his fellow key forwards.

"We have after the last game, that cost lots of energy, a few doubts," said Farke. "Patrick Bamford showed a little reaction in his calf and also got a hit on his ankle, there's a question mark over him. Cree Summerville has rolled his ankle and it's pretty swollen so there's a bigger question mark. Little bruise for Daniel James, he should be available but we'll see.

"A major question mark over Georgi [Rutter] with his hip flexor, he won't be able to train today and we'll wait to make a late decision on him."

Summerville has had more than his fair share of ankle issues during his time at Leeds United, which is partly an occupational hazard for a winger with his ball-carrying ability, but Farke says the Dutchman's involvement as a key player has also come at a cost.

"It's never easy, 46 games, two cup competitions for a young player, a young player not used to playing week in, week out on this level, it's a new experience for him and his body," said Farke. "We have to be careful. One of the standout players with many end products, so many opponents try to play aggressive against him, he gets many hits and knocks. He shouldn't change it, we need his quality on the ball and one-v-one ability in duels. It's something he has to learn to adapt to and deal with. There are no complaints about this."

The niggles and knocks Summerville has sustained of late has disrupted his training schedule, even if he has featured in every Championship game since August. Farke said: "Recent weeks were a bit difficult for him, a bit stop and go in training, we had to take care of him in many situations and he was not involved in too many training sessions. This is never helpful for the rhythm of the player. If training wasn't important we'd just show up for games. The last three or four weeks were not ideal, we have to sort his problems with his body out so he can handle the load of games and be there with proper training rhythm. But we have to keep in mind it's more or less a first season for him in these terms and we have to make good decisions."

