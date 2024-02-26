Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United moved to within six points of Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night as they thumped the Foxes 3-1 at Elland Road. Daniel Farke's side now have a very real chance of not just winning automatic promotion but topping the pile altogether come the end of the campaign.

It's the FA Cup that dominates Leeds' immediate attention, though, with Wednesday's fifth round trip to Chelsea fast approaching. The Premier League outfit will be determined to bounce back after their defeat in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday but Leeds haven't lost a game for almost two full months and they're flying high in confidence.

Ahead of that clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there involving the Whites.

Harrison stance

Jack Harrison has no interest in returning to Leeds United next season, according to Football Insider. The winger has spent the season on loan at Everton, where he has fared relatively well despite the Toffees' struggles and the report claims he is keen to remain in the Premier League next season.

However, even if Leeds win promotion to the top flight this season, Harrison is said to be keen to move on, with a permanent move to Everton being touted. Of course, Everton are in danger of being relegated themselves and are still waiting for clarity on their points deduction appeal. As such, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit will be in a position to strike a deal for the winger.

But, Harrison is seemingly favouring a fresh start away from Elland Road this summer, irrespective of what happens between now and then. The 27-year-old has made 26 appearances under Sean Dyche this season, recording four goals and three assists.

Liverpool's Gray relationship

Liverpool have made moves to establish strong links with the family of Archie Gray ahead of a potential summer move. That's according to Ben Jacobs, who told Give Me Sport that Liverpool are aware that the Grays see Leeds as the right place to be for the youngster at this moment in time.