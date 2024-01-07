FA Cup fourth round draw details and ball numbers as Leeds United seal progression

Leeds United secured their spot in the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win over Peterborough United

Leeds United have secured their spot in the FA Cup fourth round

Leeds United sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon as they eased past Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium. The Whites recorded a 3-0 win over the Posh with Ethan Ampadu scoring twice against the League One side.

The Wales international bagged the first in the 34th minute before hitting the back of the net once more in added time, but it was Patrick Bamford’s 47th minute volley that stole the show in Cambridgeshire. Taking an Ampadu pass down on his chest, the forward swivelled and hit an effort beyond Fynn Talley from 20 yards to all but seal United’s progression.

Daniel Farke’s side can now look forward to the upcoming fourth round draw, then, having secured their place in the last 32. Here’s a look at all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the next round of the famous old competition will take place on Monday, January 8, at approximately 7.50pm. The clash between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic will round off what has been a captivating third round weekend and the draw will take place just before that game kicks off.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV 1 as part of the channel’s coverage of the aforementioned tie between Man United and Wigan. As such, those hoping to follow it live can do so by tuning in on their televisions or through streaming channel ITVX.

Who could Leeds United play?

Leeds will be one of 32 teams left in the competition and there is a large chance that they could be pitched against a Premier League team with at least 15 progressing to the next round of the competition. Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham are amongst those to have secured their spot.

National League South side Maidstone United are the lowest ranked team remaining in the competition. Leeds’ chief Championship promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all progressed, too.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Wrexham

3. Arsenal or Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United or Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City

When will the FA Cup fourth round be played?

All fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, January 27, meaning United’s scheduled Championship clash with Norwich City at Elland Road will have to be rearranged.

How much have Leeds United earned in prize money by reaching the FA Cup fourth round?