Leeds United star Georginio Rutter explains playing with a smile is the only way he knows how, after another standout performance as the Whites saw off Championship opponents Birmingham City on New Year's Day.

Last year was one of ups and downs for the 21-year-old striker, having moved to a new country for a club record fee only to be cast aside by Javi Gracia amid a relegation battle and publicly described as a 'player for next season' by interim boss Sam Allardyce when Leeds needed goals to retain their top flight status.

His turnaround in fortunes has been eye-catching to say the least and more than anything else, down to hard work and application. Rutter has convinced new boss Daniel Farke to entrust him with a protagonist's role in this team gunning for promotion.

Georginio - as he prefers to be called, and wears on the back of his shirt - has struck a chord with the Elland Road fanbase. His zeal for the game, coupled with those lolloping limbs, excellent technical ability, strength in possession and all-round creativity has meant the former Hoffenheim forward is now regarded one of the team's more important players. Bear in mind, as recently as May 2023, Rutter was left on the bench for weeks on end as Leeds toiled; his signing looked an expensive mis-step.

Most players sidle up sheepishly to perform media duties nowadays, careful not to say the wrong thing or give too much away. Speaking to the YEP after Leeds' comprehensive victory over Birmingham on New Year's Day, Georginio was more than happy to discuss why he is enjoying his football more than at any previous point in his career.

"It's the New Year today, it's a bit strange for me because it's my first time [without a winter break]. I feel a bit tired but you know I'm happy for the team. It was important [to win] because before it was a bit difficult for the team for the confidence and we turn back with a good win, so I think everybody is happy and I'm happy and ready for the next game.

"I have to play with my smile because if I don't play with a smile it's not my football and for me football is that. When I was young it was a dream to play in a big stadium like this, so I enjoy," 21-year-old Rutter added.

The France Under-21 international recently had the pleasure of working alongside revered Premier League striker-turned-coach Thierry Henry after earning a recall to Les Bleuets. Georginio's face is painted with a grin as he recalls November's international break.

"It's a bit strange at the beginning because it's Thierry Henry and I was a bit like a kid," Rutter admits. "When I was a kid I see him on the TV, so yeah I enjoyed the experience. Now, it's good to [work with him] first time so I have to do more on the pitch to [be called up] more."

Georginio has the joint-most assists in the Championship this season, on top of his four goals. Only Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu has created more 'big chances' - which are passes leading to shots with an Expected Goals value greater than 0.3. It is perhaps little surprise Rutter says the players he admired growing up were 'dribblers and skillers', the likes of Ronaldinho, Neymar and Paul Pogba.

"I try to do Georginio," he says. "I want to play like this, I can't play with bad mood because if I didn't feel good it's not me. For my [teammates], if you see one guy [in a] bad mood, make not confidence for the team, you know, so I'm happy."

Asked why he celebrates teammates goals as ferociously as his own - including Patrick Bamford's first of the season which to the 30-year-old striker must have felt like the releasing of a pressure valve - Rutter says it has to do with the team's collective spirit and camaraderie.

"I know it was difficult for him when the confidence is down. I know this because I'm a striker a bit so I was happy for him because he wait, I don't know how many time but I'm happy and everybody knows, this is the power from the team. This is why we are like this."

Reflecting on his difficult start to life at Elland Road, Georginio has a bright, cheery outlook, not dissimilar from the on-pitch demeanour Leeds fans have become so fond of.

"It was hard because you come, new country, but today everything is fine. This is the past. Now it's the New Year so I think about the future," he added, before reiterating the club's overarching goal for the 2023/24 season: promotion.

"I hope. It's a target."