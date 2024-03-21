Former Arsenal man outlines Leeds United Easter expectation amid 'astonishing' stat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Arsenal man Adrian Clarke expects to see Leeds United carry their unbeaten run through the Easter weekend. Daniel Farke's side haven't lost a match in the Championship since December with 12 wins and one draw coming over the last three months of action.

Such form has carried them to the very top of the Championship table and piled the pressure on their rivals in the promotion race with just eight games to go before the end of the season. Of course, the league pauses this weekend for the international break, but the action resumes on Good Friday (March 29) as Leeds travel to take on Tom Cleverley's Watford at Vicarage Road.

It's a quick turnaround for the Whites with the visit of play-off chasing Hull City coming on Easter Monday (April 1) and while Farke's side will be tested in both games, Clarke expects to see them continue to build their momentum.

“The Easter fixtures don’t look too bad," he said on the 'What the EFL' Podcast. "They’ve got Watford away and Hull at home and I would expect at least four points from Leeds United. There is every chance after Easter they still could be in top spot, which is just amazing given how much of a lead Leicester had.”

In their run of 13 games unbeaten Leeds have shipped just three goals, none of which have been from open play. As such, United boast the best defensive record in the second tier and Clarke has taken the opportunity to point out their efforts at the back.