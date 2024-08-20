Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One reported Leeds United target could yet become available despite already making a move this summer

Premier League side AFC Bournemouth will allow summer signing and former Sheffield United player Daniel Jebbison to leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Leeds United were one of several Championship sides said to be eyeing a loan move for the forward last month, with Sunderland also credited with an interest. Both clubs are still keen to bolster their forward lines, while the Whites in particular are in great need of attacking reinforcements after Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter both moved to the Premier League.

Rutter completed a move believed to be worth £40m to Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night while Summerville made the switch to West Ham United for around £25m at the beginning of the month. The pair scored a combined 27 goals and provided 26 assists as Leeds finished with 90 points in the Championship last term, leaving manager Daniel Farke with a big hole to fill in his attacking department.

Jebbison’s move to Bournemouth was confirmed last month after the 21-year-old refused offers of a new contract at Bramall Lane, eventually leaving as a free agent. Due to his age and the fact an offer was on the table in South Yorkshire, a compensation fee of around £1.5million was agreed between the two clubs, with Andoni Iraola’s side fending off competition from across the Premier League and Championship.

Now, The Athletic has reported that Jebbison will be allowed to leave the Cherries on loan before the transfer window closes next week. Premier League clubs cannot loan a player to another Premier League team in the same window in which a player signs. It means a Championship move is likely for Jebbison, who made his competitive debut for the south coast club in last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest.

Jebbison, who only featured for the final 21 minutes of Sheffield United’s Premier League relegation season due to a blood clot, is being eyed as a future regular for Bournemouth with the plan being for him to enjoy a year of regular football before moving back to the Vitality Stadium. Both Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are natural options at No.9 for Farke but the Whites need to act fast to bolster their options up front.

They are appear likely to miss out on Norwich City attacker Jon Rowe after a third offer was submitted by French giants Olympique de Marseille which would be an initial loan deal with a £13.5m obligation to buy. It remains to be seen if that offer will be accepted by the Canaries but Leeds are behind the Ligue 1 club in the race for the player.