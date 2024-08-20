Leeds United target expected to complete loan move after reported £13.5m future buy proposal

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United appear set to lose out on Norwich City attacker Jon Rowe to French giants Olympique de Marseille after a third offer was submitted by the Ligue 1 club.

Norwich are still to agree terms with any interested club but Marseille look likely to strike a deal before the end of the summer window, according to a new report from The Telegraph.

Rowe withdrew from Norwich's season opener against Oxford United and has come in for criticism from new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, as he seeks a move away from Carrow Road. A way back into the team seems unlikely while a transfer at Norwich's preferred price appears the best move for all parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds expressed an interest in the 21-year-old earlier this summer however their supposed valuation fell some way short of Norwich's with the two clubs some way off during talks.

Marseille are said to have returned with a third offer which includes an initial loan and a future obligation to buy the England Under-21 attacker for £13.5 million, per The Telegraph.

Norfolk newspaper The Pink Un claim Marseille's third bid is still not where it needs to be for Norwich to sanction a transfer, although the expectation is the French club will get their man as dialogue remains open between the two clubs.

Leeds, meanwhile, are still seeking a replacement for Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville who joined West Ham United in an initial £25 million transfer earlier this month. The Whites are also faced with finding a player suitable and similar to Georginio Rutter whose £40 million relegation exit clause was triggered by Brighton and Hove Albion, on top of central midfield and full-back cover.

Related topics:MarseilleNorwich City FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.