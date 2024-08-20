Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United appear set to lose out on Norwich City attacker Jon Rowe to French giants Olympique de Marseille after a third offer was submitted by the Ligue 1 club.

Norwich are still to agree terms with any interested club but Marseille look likely to strike a deal before the end of the summer window, according to a new report from The Telegraph.

Rowe withdrew from Norwich's season opener against Oxford United and has come in for criticism from new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, as he seeks a move away from Carrow Road. A way back into the team seems unlikely while a transfer at Norwich's preferred price appears the best move for all parties.

Leeds expressed an interest in the 21-year-old earlier this summer however their supposed valuation fell some way short of Norwich's with the two clubs some way off during talks.

Marseille are said to have returned with a third offer which includes an initial loan and a future obligation to buy the England Under-21 attacker for £13.5 million, per The Telegraph.

Norfolk newspaper The Pink Un claim Marseille's third bid is still not where it needs to be for Norwich to sanction a transfer, although the expectation is the French club will get their man as dialogue remains open between the two clubs.

Leeds, meanwhile, are still seeking a replacement for Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville who joined West Ham United in an initial £25 million transfer earlier this month. The Whites are also faced with finding a player suitable and similar to Georginio Rutter whose £40 million relegation exit clause was triggered by Brighton and Hove Albion, on top of central midfield and full-back cover.