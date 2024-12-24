Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with some exciting transfer targets ahead of the January and summer windows.

How Leeds United approach the summer transfer window will depend heavily on whether they make the jump back up to the Premier League or not. If they miss out promotion for another season, they run the huge risk of losing some key players and missing out on top transfer targets.

The Whites are determined not to rely on their chances in the play-offs again this season and as things stand, they are in good stead to secure an automatic promotion spot. United head into Christmas Day sitting second in the Championship table, three behind leaders Sheffield United and one ahead of Burnley.

As Daniel Farke pushes to guide his team back up to the Premier League, the transfer rumours are also starting to accelerate. One of the main areas being discussed is their options in goal, especially as Illan Meslier has come under significant fire recently.

While the discussions continue over whether the 24-year-old will remain Leeds’ main man in the net, rumours have been cropping up. High-flying Liverpool are currently challenging for the Premier League title and were without first choice goalkeeper Alisson for a bulk of the season so far.

Back-up option Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in and did a stellar job once again, but it has only sparked more conversation over where his future lies. The Republic of Ireland international was linked with an exit over the summer, with Celtic heavily interested in his services. While he ended up staying at Anfield, it seems next summer will mark the end of his chapter on Merseyside.

Liverpool have signed a new back-up goalkeeper who will arrive at the club in June, and he has been viewed as Alisson’s eventual successor. This leaves a lot of room for clubs to approach the Reds with offers for Kelleher.

Leeds have been linked with the 26-year-old and former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Kelleher would be a ‘big improvement’ on Meslier.

“Kelleher is very highly rated. There’s bound to be huge interest in his signature in the summer because he won’t want to be stuck on the bench at Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There are question marks about whether the Leeds goalkeeper [Meslier] is good enough for the Premier League and whether they will look to improve in his position. If Leeds do get up to the Premier League, Kelleher would be a big improvement.

“But there’s interest from clubs in the Premier League already because of his performances in the Liverpool team, any club that needs a keeper will be looking at him. There’s a lot of competition there, and I’m expecting him to leave Liverpool, but where he goes might be up to him to decide based on the interest.”

Kelleher is out of contract in 2026 but he could still cost Leeds, or any other club, up to £30 million. Football Insider reported the fee just last month, which will likely price Celtic out of any potential returning interest in him.